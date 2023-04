This week’s episode features Global X Director of Research Rohan Reddy, who joins host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss the macroeconomic landscape and delve into the fundamentals of the oil, uranium, copper, and lithium markets. Additionally, the show kicks off with an update on Glencore’s hostile takeover attempt for Teck Resources and examines Chile’s recent efforts to increase government involvement in the country’s lithium industry.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.