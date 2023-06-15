Northern Miner Podcast: ‘Mining is a frontier business’—Fortuna Silver CEO Jorge Ganoza on mining in South America and West Africa

By Northern Miner Staff June 15, 2023 At 12:31 pm
Fortuna Silver Mines cofounder, president and CEO Jorge Ganoza.

In this week’s episode, we’re joined by Jorge Ganoza, co-founder, president, and CEO of Fortuna Silver Mines in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Ganoza delves into the unique complexities Fortuna Silver faces as it operates across five distinct mines in both South America and West Africa and offers a perspective on why he favors working in jurisdictions with a rich mining heritage. Highlighting the case of West Africa, Ganoza points out that this region, equivalent in size to Texas, outpaces any single country worldwide in gold production. He also emphasizes the crucial role played by such mineral-rich territories and their long-established mining cultures.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

