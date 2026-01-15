Northern Ontario mining supplier scores international contract with Oyu Tolgoi

Variant Mining Technologies (VMT) has secured a multi-year contract to supply truck loading chutes at the Oyu Tolgoi Mine in Mongolia, one of the world's most significant underground mining operations.

Variant Mining Technologies is a Northern Ontario–based mining equipment supplier specializing in engineered solutions for underground mining operations.

This contract represents a major milestone for VMT and a significant win for Sudbury and Northern Ontario's mining supply and services sector. The agreement will support local manufacturing and create employment opportunities across the region, reinforcing Northern Ontario's position as a global leader in mining innovation and technology.

VMT will supply advanced truck loading chute systems designed to meet the highest safety standards currently available for underground loading chute operations. The technology being implemented at Oyu Tolgoi reflects the most advanced safety systems in the industry, setting a new benchmark for operator protection, reliability, and operational efficiency in underground mining environments.

"We are proud to support a world-class operation like Oyu Tolgoi with leading-edge safety technology developed and manufactured in Northern Ontario. This project demonstrates the global competitiveness of our region's mining suppliers and our commitment to advancing safety in underground mining," Derek Meloche, manager of business and sales at Variant Mining Technologies, stated.

The Oyu Tolgoi Mine is recognized internationally for its scale, innovation, and commitment to safe and sustainable mining practices. This partnership significantly endorses Variant Mining Technologies' expertise and capabilities.

More information is available at www.VariantMining.com.