Northisle and Quatsino First Nation sign inaugural agreement ￼

Northisle Copper and Gold (TSXV: NCX) has announced that its 100% owned subsidiary North Island Mining (NIMC) has entered into an agreement with Quatsino First Nation, in regard to mineral claims within Quatsino territory in B.C.

A key feature of the agreement is the creation of a joint implementation committee (JIC) through which the parties will consider matters of mutual interest, including potential future activities by NIMC within Quatsino territory.

In addition, the agreement provides for confirmation of support by Quatsino, for NIMC’s existing exploration authorizations. As well, advance review of new authorizations by Quatsino, via the JIC, prior to submission and funding by Northisle to support community initiatives and to support the principle of “no net cost” to Quatsino for its consideration of NIMC’s activities.

The parties will work jointly to identify opportunities for business development and third-party funding.

Quatsino chief Tom Nelson said, “This agreement represents a good first step and sets a strong foundation for our relationship with Northisle. We look forward to working with Northisle to further explore how we can work together to create a stronger future for our Nation today, and for the generations to follow, while standing firm in our duty as stewards of the land.”

“We deeply appreciate the time and effort Quatsino First Nation Council and representatives have invested in building our relationship to date. We acknowledge that our work does and will continue to have an impact on the traditional and unceded territories of Quatsino and other First Nations on the North Island while we seek to further advance the opportunity that our project could bring in the area,” said Same Lee, president and CEO for Nothisle.

Lee added “With this agreement in place, we have a clear path to finalize our 2023 exploration programs, engage all communities fully, and rapidly move the North Island project forward.”

The North Island copper-gold project is located on Vancouver Island west of the town of Port Hardy. It covers 33,000 ha of claims northwest of the past-producing Island copper mine.

For more information, visit www.Northisle.ca.