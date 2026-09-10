BC’s first majority Indigenous-owned port opens for critical mineral transportation

The port is located near the Golden Triangle in Stewart, B.C. Credit: Portland Canal Group

Arrow Transportation Systems, alongside the Nisg̱a’a and Tahltan Nations marked the official opening of the Portland Canal Marine Terminal, in B.C., the province’s first majority Indigenous-owned port.

Located near the Golden Triangle in Stewart, B.C., the fully permitted deep-sea shipping terminal will facilitate the transportation of critical minerals, like copper concentrate, to global markets, including from Newmont’s (NYSE: NEM) Brucejack and Red Chris mines in the territories of the Nisg̱a'a Nation and Tahltan Nation.

“We are proud to be part of this investment in our region,” said Eva Clayton, the President of Nisg̱a'a Lisims’ government. “Our partnership with the Tahltan Nation and Arrow Transportation Systems demonstrates what can be achieved when Indigenous Nations and industry work together to build meaningful economic opportunities.”

The terminal is owned through Portland Canal Holdings Limited Partnership, a partnership between the Nisg̱a'a Nation, Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) and Arrow Transportation Systems Inc. The acquisition of the terminal was supported by a $5 million (US$3.62 million) grant from the province through its northwest strategy.

Kerry Carlick, the president of Tahltan Nation’s central government called the terminal “an economic engine for the future of our region.” He added, “We are turning that growth into lasting benefits at home: more opportunities for our people and businesses, better infrastructure and stronger communities and more resources to support the health and well-being of Tahltan people for generations to come.”

Since acquiring the terminal in 2025, the partners have focused on modernization and expansion planning for the Port, positioning it as an efficient, connected, competitive and environmentally responsible infrastructure gateway for northwest B.C. and the Yukon.

“By combining the vision and leadership of our Indigenous partners with Arrow's long operating history and extensive transportation expertise, we have created an integrated network that will serve customers safely, efficiently and reliably for many years to come,” said Mitchell Zulinick, Arrow’s co-CEO and COO.

The news follows a recent $672,134 (US$486,428) funding package from PacifiCan, the dedicated federal economic development agency in B.C.