Orders have started for the LD-150 and LD-300. Credit: Omron

OMRON Robotics has announced the start of orders for its LD-150 and LD-300, additions to its line of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

The new machines are designed to move heavier loads and operate in tighter spaces.

The LD-150 can transport up to 150 kg while the LD-300 delivers payloads up to 300 kg. Both machines can navigate aisles as narrow as one metre wide. The AMRs can also travel at speeds up to 2.1 metres per second and recharge wirelessly in as little as 18 minutes.

“Manufacturers are looking beyond individual transport tasks and asking how mobile robots can improve material flow across the entire operation,” said Justin King, OMRON’s vice-president of product management, marketing and business development. “The new LD-150 and LD-300 address that need with higher payload capacity, compact navigation, fast charging and fleet management tools that help customers scale AMR automation across multiple workflows.”

In addition to the increased speeds and payload capacities, the AMRs also feature dynamic routing and real-time path planning, allowing them to respond to people, equipment and workflow changes.

Both robots are compatible with top modules and accessories, including cart toppers, conveyors, mobile manipulators and lifts.

For more information, visit: https://robotics.omron.com/new-ld-series/