Ontario business leaders applaud new streamlined approach to Ring of Fire

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) has voiced strong support for a new agreement between the Ontario and federal governments aimed at streamlining approvals for the Ring of Fire mineral development. Signed on December 18, 2025, the deal establishes a "one project, one process" model that the Chamber believes will significantly boost Ontario's competitiveness in the critical minerals sector.

Daniel Tisch, president and CEO of the OCC, hailed the agreement as a potential game-changer.

"This agreement can be a turning point for critical minerals in Ontario," Tisch stated, in a media release. "By eliminating duplication and streamlining approvals, we can deliver the certainty that businesses, communities, and Indigenous partners need to move from planning to construction."

The agreement seeks to address long-standing concerns about regulatory hurdles and lengthy timelines for mine development in Canada. A recent OCC report, "Mining 2030: Unearthing Ontario's Potential," found that it can take 15 to 25 years for a new mine to reach production in Canada, putting Ontario at a competitive disadvantage globally.

Key features of the new agreement include reduced regulatory duplication through better federal-provincial coordination, a single window for project proponents navigating approvals, and clearer, more predictable timelines for decision-making.

Tisch emphasized the urgency of action in the face of growing global demand for critical minerals. "As global demand for critical minerals surges, Ontario cannot afford to stand still," he said. "This agreement sends a strong signal that Canada is ready to build, invest, and compete—while maintaining the highest standards for environmental stewardship and Indigenous consultation."

The Ring of Fire, located in Northern Ontario, is rich in critical minerals essential for low-emissions technology, advanced manufacturing, and national security. The OCC views the development of these resources as a significant economic opportunity, potentially creating long-term partnerships with Indigenous communities.

While the Chamber has praised the agreement, it also stressed the importance of effective implementation. The OCC stated it looks forward to continued collaboration with both levels of government and Indigenous partners to ensure the framework's success and the long-term viability of Ontario's mining sector.

The agreement represents a significant step in balancing economic development with environmental protection and Indigenous rights, aiming to position Ontario as a leader in responsible critical mineral development.