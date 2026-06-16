Ontario signs U.K. pact to advance critical‑minerals strategy

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines of Ontario. Credit: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Ontario has signed a statement of intent (SOI) with the United Kingdom to develop a critical-mineral supply chain. The province’s minister of mines, Stephen Lecce, met with Chris McDonald, the U.K.’s minister of industry, in London to pen the agreement.

Under the SOI, Ontario and the U.K. said they will work together to increase transatlantic investment and advance research in Ontario’s critical-mineral sector.

“This agreement solidifies Ontario’s commitment to building secure supply chains that create jobs, attract investment and reduce reliance on unstable and adversarial foreign regimes,” said Lecce.

A news release from the Ministry of Energy and Mines called access to critical minerals essential to economic and national security, positioning the agreement as a response to what the province described as “China’s monopoly” over rare earth metals, lithium and cobalt.

McDonald said the agreement will increase investment into U.K. mining from both domestic and international sources.

Darren Hazelwood, the CEO of Panther Metals, called the agreement “good news” for British investors. “Ontario has the geology, infrastructure and mining expertise to play a pivotal role in meeting growing global demand.”

Priya Tandon, the president of the Ontario Mining Association, added that “this partnership will reinforce Ontario’s position as a global leader in responsibly produced minerals.”

With recent red-tape cuts and new investments, Ontario now ranks second globally for mining attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute — a status the province says underscores its responsibility to lead the critical‑minerals race.