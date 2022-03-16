Osisko Mining releases new high-grade results from Windfall 

Osisko Mining (OSK: TSX) has announced new drill results from the ultra-high-grade Lynx zone at its 100%-owned Windfall gold project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Highlights of expansion drilling results from outside the current Lynx resource included 5.4 metres grading 187 grams gold per tonne starting from 1,004.6 metres in drillhole OSK-W-21-2601-W1, 5.6 meters grading 23.9 grams gold per tonne starting from 997 metres in drillhole OSK-W-21-2381-W3 and 2 metres grading 22.8 grams gold per tonne starting from 1134 metres in drillhole OSK-W-21-2381-W5.

Highlights from infill drilling within the resource envelope included 431 metres grading 62.6 grams gold per tonne starting from 564.8 metres in drillhole WST-21-0929B, 103 metres grading 32.4 grams gold per tonne starting from 527.7 metres in drillhole WST-21-0907 and 33.9 metres grading 25.9 grams gold per tonne starting from 742 metres in drillhole OSK-W-21-2564-W1.

Commenting on the impressive high-grade highlights in the batch of 27 holes released, the company’s CEO John Burzynski noted that “a third of today’s intercepts are greater than an ounce per ton gold and a third are greater than five meters in length.”

The company expects to complete a feasibility study for the project by the end of this year.