Osisko strengthens Cariboo Gold team with JDS partnership

Osisko Development (TSXV: OD; US-NYSE: OD) has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Barkerville Gold Mines, has signed a definitive project and construction management services agreement with JDS Energy and Mining (JDS) for the development of the Cariboo gold project in British Columbia.

"Formalizing our partnership with JDS supports an integrated approach to project delivery, as we advance the next phase of work at the Cariboo gold project. JDS' project and construction management experience provides additional capacity and structure across planning and execution, supporting disciplined progress on the development of the Cariboo gold project," Sean Roosen, chairman and CEO, stated.

JDS Energy and Mining, founded in 2004 by Jeff Stibbard, is a Western Canada-based mining services company. The company employs a diverse team of skilled mining and construction professionals. JDS has built a reputation for delivering projects on budget, on schedule, and safely. The company's experience spans from concept through operations to reclamation across Canadian and international operations. JDS has worked on projects including the Minto Mine, the Gahcho Kue Mine, and the Silvertip Mine.

More information is posted at www.OsiskoDev.com and www.JdsMining.ca