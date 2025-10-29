OTR unveils TreadIQ AI tech to fast-track tire creation

OTR Engineered Solutions revolutionized off-the-road tire design by launching its AI-powered TreadIQ platform, which can now complete a process that previously took months in just a single day. This innovative tool enables OTR engineers to design custom off-the-road tires and tread patterns for OEMs and distributors more efficiently than ever before. Building on the company’s decades of expertise in off-the-road tire engineering, TreadIQ drastically shortened the time to market by allowing engineers and customers to finalize a tire concept in as little as one day.

OTR Engineered Solutions maintains strategic partnerships with OEMs in construction, mining, agriculture, and forestry.

Using TreadIQ, engineers input customer preferences for tread style and performance, and the system instantly generates functional 3D tire concepts. This advancement simplifies the customization process and enhances efficiency.

Patrick Sexton, global vice president of engineering and innovation, said: “TreadIQ is truly the first of its kind in the off-the-road tire and track market. We’ve eliminated the back-and-forth design churn, and now a process that used to take months can be done in a day. It’s a total game changer.”

Beyond creating 3D models, TreadIQ offers detailed trade-off analyses that allow OTR engineers and customers to compare performance characteristics of various tread patterns. The tool evaluates factors such as traction, ride quality, and handling, helping customers select a concept that aligns with their aesthetic and performance needs. Customers can even see their proprietary branding displayed on tire models in real time.

Sexton continued: "In today's world, AI is a term that can spark both excitement and apprehension. Our vision is one that empowers both our engineers and our customers. We’re not replacing human creativity with computer modeling; we’re enhancing and expanding what it can achieve, and in turn, what we can produce as a company."

OEMs and distributors interested in this service can request in-person workshops. Thanks to OTR’s global network and TreadIQ’s mobile capabilities, engineers can meet with customers onsite anywhere in the world to collaborate on tire design, enabling quick decision-making. If an on-site meeting isn’t feasible, online workshops are also available. Once a design concept is finalized, OTR’s engineers can produce full-sized 3D-printed prototypes, conduct confirmation testing, and accelerate the transition toward full production.

For more information, visit www.otrwheel.com/treadiq.