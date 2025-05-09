Ouster to supply lidar sensors for Komatsu’s suite of autonomous offerings 

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 8, 2025 At 10:24 pm
Komatsu 930E haul track. CREDIT: Komatsu.

The companies have agreed to incorporate 3D digital lidar sensors into mining equipment to advance autonomous technologies

Komatsu has announced a partnership with Ouster, a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors and software technologies, as a lidar supplier for its suite of autonomous mining equipment offerings. The two companies signed a multimillion-dollar agreement to equip Komatsu’s equipment with advanced 3D digital lidar sensors. Ouster sensors include benefits such as zone monitoring and routine firmware updates that continuously improve the performance of the stack and accelerate product development.

Komatsu’s autonomous offerings help customers worldwide increase productivity and reduce total cost of ownership while promoting zero harm. Advanced access to Ouster’s future products for testing and development provides Komatsu with a strategic partnership, enabling the introduction of equipment with advanced functionality that creates value for customers.

The deal provides a pathway to an upgraded autonomy stack to replace legacy 2D lidar systems with 3D lidar for maximum perception and enhanced vehicle functionality. Komatsu’s autonomous solutions will incorporate a mix of long and short-range OS sensors from Ouster’s REV7 series to benefit future offerings to provide increased capabilities and intelligence, including improved detection, navigation, and collision avoidance. 

Matt Reiland, technical director for automation innovation at Komatsu, said: “Ouster’s products developed through this partnership can withstand the shock, vibration and temperature constraints while delivering the enhanced range and spatial awareness necessary to operate in harsh mining environments.”

This agreement marks a significant milestone in Komatsu’s ongoing journey to advance mining automation and safety. By integrating Ouster’s innovative lidar technology into mining equipment, Komatsu reaffirms its commitment to empower customers to operate more efficiently, safely, and sustainably.

More information is posted on www.Komatsu.com.

