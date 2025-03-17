PDAC 2025 JV Video: How Pronto Solutions software cuts downtime, costs

Pronto Solutions Alliance is a digital task automation software suite intended to usher traditional mining operations into the digital age, mining lead […]
By Northern Miner Staff March 17, 2025 At 5:03 pm
PDAC 2025 JV Video: How Pronto Solutions software cuts downtime, costs
Pronto Solutions mining lead Reece Taylor (R) talks to TNM host Devan Murugan during the PDAC 2025 in Toronto.

Topics

Tags

Pronto Solutions Alliance is a digital task automation software suite intended to usher traditional mining operations into the digital age, mining lead Reece Taylor said.

The tool automates routine tasks. It provides real-time analytics and adds predictive maintenance, according to the executive. This helps reduce downtime and increase output.

"We're driving change to outpace outdated methods and secure a competitive edge," Taylor told The Northern Miner during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s annual convention in Toronto.

The platform boosts safety with built-in alerts. It also simplifies data flows to help with decentralized decision-making. Early trials show lower operational costs and measurable gains in production efficiency. It positions the solution as a critical upgrade in an industry long hampered by legacy systems, Taylor said.

Watch below the full chat with host Devan Murugan. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

https://vimeo.com/1066651616

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Mar 28 2025 - Mar 29 2025
16th Annual Conference on Eastern Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 31 2025 - Apr 03 2025
Comminution ’25
May 05 2025 - May 06 2025
European Hydrogen Infrastructure Summit 2025
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering