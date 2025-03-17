PDAC 2025 JV Video: How Pronto Solutions software cuts downtime, costs

Pronto Solutions Alliance is a digital task automation software suite intended to usher traditional mining operations into the digital age, mining lead Reece Taylor said.

The tool automates routine tasks. It provides real-time analytics and adds predictive maintenance, according to the executive. This helps reduce downtime and increase output.

"We're driving change to outpace outdated methods and secure a competitive edge," Taylor told The Northern Miner during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s annual convention in Toronto.

The platform boosts safety with built-in alerts. It also simplifies data flows to help with decentralized decision-making. Early trials show lower operational costs and measurable gains in production efficiency. It positions the solution as a critical upgrade in an industry long hampered by legacy systems, Taylor said.

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.