PDAC 2026: The pulse of the global mining world

The global mining industry's premier networking event is set to take place in March. The 2026 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) mining convention will be held from March 1-4 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. This annual gathering is widely recognized as the world's foremost event for mineral exploration and mining, drawing a diverse crowd of industry professionals, investors, government representatives, students, and Indigenous participants.

PDAC President Karen Rees highlighted the event's significance, emphasizing its role in facilitating important discussions, connections, and investment opportunities on an unparalleled scale. She noted the convention's unique position in enabling direct interactions with key stakeholders and fostering partnerships with Indigenous communities.

The previous year's event saw over 27,000 attendees from more than 130 countries. Organizers anticipate more than 1,300 exhibitors at the upcoming convention, showcasing a wide range of projects, equipment, technology, mining services, and regional displays.

The event offers various platforms for attendees to engage with the industry. These include the Investors Exchange for project evaluation and management meetings, the Core Shack for examining drill results, and the Investment Leaders Forum for company presentations and market insights.

PDAC is renowned for its comprehensive program of panel discussions, technical sessions, short courses, and keynote presentations. These cover topics such as Indigenous partnerships, sustainability, financing, exploration techniques, commodity outlooks, and technological innovations. The convention also serves as a platform for industry news and celebrates sector achievements through its awards ceremony.

Beyond its business focus, PDAC is known for providing numerous networking opportunities and social events for industry professionals.

Those interested in attending can register through the event's official website.