PDAC JV video: Onyen platform streamlines compliance reporting, CEO says

Under new reporting standards that took effect in January, companies are now required to confirm their sustainability and risk data. Lenders want written proof of these figures, which adds complexity to compliance matters for miners, Onyen founder and CEO Laurie Clark said in a video interview.

Onyen’s platform pulls data from 650,000 sources, helping companies stay ahead of regulatory compliance issues, Clark said in the interview. The system spans mining, chemicals, logistics, agriculture, oil and gas and financial sectors.

"Our vision was very clear from the onset. We wanted to make sustainability and risk reporting easy for customers, easy for public and private companies around the world,” Clark, who built the platform during Covid, said during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s annual event in Toronto.

Onyen’s platform sends data to brokers, money managers and lenders, providing a benchmark report that tracks performance from onboarding. This helps customers make decisions about investor capital, Clark explained.

Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.