PDAC JV video: SAP and Syntax tackle funding constraints for juniors

A partnership by software companies Syntax and SAP is seeking to help miners shift from manual processes to real-time financial reporting and automated cost tracking.

The partnership uses ERP systems to find cost savings, SAP's head of mining, Ruediger Schroedter, said this month.

"SAP is known for supporting some of the major miners of our world, such as Rio Tinto, Vale and even BHP,” he told The Northern Miner in a video interview. SAP's work and experience gained working with these mining majors benefits its work with the juniors, Schroedter said.

Since juniors work with smaller budgets, it’s crucial that the ERP platform be cost-effective, said Syntax’s vice president of mining practice, Michelle Smith.

“They don't have a lot of money to invest in an ERP system, but they need the transparency,” she said. “They need to be able to give quick real time numbers."

SAP provides tools that streamline operations, deliver financial reports and track costs. It invests in public cloud and AI to integrate data from sources. Syntax helps clients use ERP systems to automate tasks.

Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.