Petro-Canada Lubricants introduces full synthetic heavy duty engine oil for fleets

Petro-Canada Lubricants – an HF Sinclair brand – launched DURON UHP 10W-30, an ultra high performance full synthetic heavy-duty diesel engine oil designed to meet the demands of modern heavy-duty engines.

The low viscosity engine oil delivers up to 1% improved fuel economy compared to an SAE 15W-40, helping fleets cut costs and reduce their total cost of ownership. Combining improved fuel efficiency and ultra high protection, DURON UHP 10W-30 safeguards engines against harmful sludge, deposit build-up and wear – increasing durability and reliability over time.

A full synthetic formulation, DURON UHP 10W-30 also demonstrates exceptional performance in the following aspects: Engine Protection: DURON UHP 10W-30 has superior film strength at high temperatures, protecting engines against wear under strenuous conditions, helping reduce costly maintenance, Cold temperatures: DURON UHP 10W-30 provides improved protection at lower temperatures, resulting in quicker, easier starts, minimizing engine wear, offering protection throughout the oil’s life, Idling: DURON UHP 10W-30 can better resist breakdown due to high temperatures, meaning engines run cleaner with better performance and fuel economy.

Finally, long-lasting performance: DURON UHP 10W-30 has a superior oxidation stability and best in class shear stability, withstanding changes due to extreme temperatures and extending drain intervals*, resulting in decreased maintenance, fewer oil changes and less downtime over time.

Melissa Mastrocola, category manager for Petro-Canada Lubricants said, “DURON UHP 10W-30 represents the next step in heavy-duty engine oil technology, offering fleets the ability to fully leverage modern engine technology advancements. To take advantage of benefits such as improved fuel economy, fleets need the right engine oil to match. DURON UHP 10W-30 sets a new benchmark for reliability, protection and cost-efficiency. With an extensive suite of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) approvals, owners and operators can be sure that DURON UHP 10W-30 will effectively protect their engines.”

Petro-Canada Lubricants designed the DURON UHP 10W-30 to exceed engine warranty requirements for the SAE grade and API CK-4 specification. It has been formulated to meet and exceed many OEM engine requirements. The product is also fully back serviceable to previous OEM specifications and API service categories. More information is posted on: www.PetroCanadaLubricants.com/en-us/brand/duron-uhp