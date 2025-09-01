Philippi-Hagenbuch reduces water tank delivery time with stocked units

Philippi-Hagenbuch, a global leader in off-highway truck customization, announced that it now stocks one of its most popular sizes of water tanks designed for the Caterpillar 730 articulated haul truck. Customers who purchase these in-stock water tanks can quickly receive their equipment with a significantly shorter lead time compared to fully custom models. While custom water tanks can take months to produce, these in-stock units, equipped with all essential features, typically ship within two to three business days.

Josh Swank, Philippi-Hagenbuch’s chief growth officer, explained, “Philippi-Hagenbuch’s main focus has long been to fully customize solutions, so customers have the perfect fit for their equipment and operational needs. While that remains our priority, there are some popular products that require few variations. In those cases, where customers want and need virtually the same thing, we can serve them better by stocking the product and being able to deliver it in a matter of days at a budget-friendly cost.”

The 7,000-gallon water tanks designed for the Caterpillar 730 provide improved safety and maximize hauling capacity—key features Philippi-Hagenbuch is known for. Each in-stock water tank comes with standard options tailored for this truck model, including two spray heads, a 1,500-gpm pump, a sight gauge to monitor water levels, a main tank drain, Philippi-Hagenbuch’s patented soft-start/soft-stop valve to protect the pump motor, and plumbing provisions for a water cannon if an operator chooses to add one. With each spray head rated at 300 gpm, operators have room for further customization while ensuring adequate water flow to all components. Standardized with these features, each water tank offers a fully equipped, durable, and cost-effective solution that can be operational within a week of purchase.

Designers at Philippi-Hagenbuch engineer all water tanks to achieve the lowest possible center of gravity and maximum hauling capacity. Unlike traditional round or trapezoidal tanks, which often use only around 80% of a truck’s capacity to prevent churning, these tanks feature internal baffles to divide the water, reducing surging and enhancing vehicle stability. Crafted from Hardox n450 steel—more than 300% harder and more corrosion-resistant than steel used in most competing tanks—these units boast a significantly longer lifespan.

The patented Water Tank design minimizes space constraints and offers easy maintenance access through full-sized exterior and interior doors, along with top access points. Their flat-top configuration creates a walkway for personnel needing to access the top of the tank. Components are designed for serviceability; for example, Philippi-Hagenbuch’s electric, rebuildable spray heads can be quickly removed and replaced if jammed, allowing operators to minimize downtime. In contrast, welded spray heads could cause several hours of operational delay.

Currently, these water tanks are stocked for the Caterpillar 730, but Philippi-Hagenbuch intends to expand its in-stock offerings to include models compatible with Volvo A25 and A30, as well as Komatsu HM300 haul trucks, by the end of 2025. The company also offers fully customized water tanks ranging from 6,000 to over 60,000 gallons for various truck makes and models. For more information about water tanks and other custom-engineered technologies, visit www.PhilSystems.com.