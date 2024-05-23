TNM Podcast: Access Mining’s George McLeod on Mali, DRC and China battery metals dumping

This week’s episode features Access Mining’s George McLeod in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the copper and gold markets, particularly in the context of Africa. McLeod explains why the rumors surrounding Wagner’s interest in Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali are unlikely to materialize. He also discusses the various security challenges of mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mali, and why China is likely intentionally dumping cheap battery metals on the global market to create a dominant position in the global supply chain.

