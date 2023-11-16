Podcast: ‘Green transition in its current form is not feasible’, ft GTK Professor Simon Michaux

This week’s episode showcases an insightful discussion between the Geological Survey of Finland’s associate professor Simon Michaux and host Adrian Pocobelli about the challenges and solutions […]
By Adrian Pocobelli November 16, 2023 At 9:03 am
Geological Survey of Finland associate professor Simon Michaux

This week’s episode showcases an insightful discussion between the Geological Survey of Finland’s associate professor Simon Michaux and host Adrian Pocobelli about the challenges and solutions in the green energy transition. Michaux acknowledges the necessity of moving away from fossil fuels but critiques the current green energy strategies as impractical due to supply limitations. He advocates for alternative energy sources like geothermal and thorium, highlighting their potential as practical solutions to the energy crisis and exploring the challenges they must overcome to effectively replace traditional wind and solar power.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

