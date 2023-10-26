Podcast: ‘The metal doesn’t exist’ for energy transition, ft Robert Friedland at the Canadian Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features mining mogul Robert Friedland in conversation with Northern Miner Group president Anthony Vaccaro at the Canadian Mining Symposium in London, England. In […]
By Northern Miner Staff October 26, 2023 At 1:31 pm
Ivanhoe Mines executive co-chair Robert Friedland at CMS in London. Credit: The Northern Miner

Topics

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features mining mogul Robert Friedland in conversation with Northern Miner Group president Anthony Vaccaro at the Canadian Mining Symposium in London, England. In a candid discussion, Friedland shared his reservations about the green transition strategy, yet hinted at the promise of emerging battery technologies favouring lithium metal over traditional lithium-ion batteries. He also delved into the Middle East conflict, disruptions in the supply chain, the core dynamics of gold and oil markets, and explained why rising interest rates have triggered metal destocking worldwide, consequently suppressing metal prices.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST ON THE NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 30 2023 - Nov 02 2023
Xplor 2023
Oct 31 2023 - Nov 02 2023
International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)
Nov 01 2023 - Nov 02 2023
Zambia International Mining & Energy Conference
Nov 06 2023 - Nov 07 2023
Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention