Podcast: ‘The metal doesn’t exist’ for energy transition, ft Robert Friedland at the Canadian Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features mining mogul Robert Friedland in conversation with Northern Miner Group president Anthony Vaccaro at the Canadian Mining Symposium in London, England. In a candid discussion, Friedland shared his reservations about the green transition strategy, yet hinted at the promise of emerging battery technologies favouring lithium metal over traditional lithium-ion batteries. He also delved into the Middle East conflict, disruptions in the supply chain, the core dynamics of gold and oil markets, and explained why rising interest rates have triggered metal destocking worldwide, consequently suppressing metal prices.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

