Proterra, Komatsu collaborate on underground mining EVs

Proterra and Komatsu have announced a new collaboration to electrify next generation underground mining machines using Proterra’s battery technology.



Proterra will supply its H Series battery system technology to Komatsu for the development of battery-electric LHDs, drills and bolters for underground hard rock mining. Komatsu will develop prototype machines this year before the expected start of commercial production in 2022.

The collaboration represents Proterra’s entry into the underground mining equipment market.

This is the second collaboration between Proterra and Komatsu. The two companies previously announced an agreement in which Proterra supplies its industry leading battery systems to support Komatsu in electrifying its first medium-sized hydraulic excavators.

Proterra uses rigorous testing to ensure Proterra battery packs are designed to withstand tough conditions and meet or exceed the latest functional safety standards. Every system incorporates liquid thermal conditioning, monitoring sensors throughout the battery pack, as well as active and passive protective features like passive propagation resistance to isolate individual battery cells in the rare case of a thermal event.

