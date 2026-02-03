Quebec grants Wesdome key approvals for Kiena mine expansion

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX: WDO; US-OTCQX: WDOFF) announced that Kiena Mine has received an updated certificate of authorization and a mine lease for the Presqu'île zone. This near-surface deposit, with direct ramp access to the surface, is located at the company's wholly owned Kiena Mine in Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Wesdome, a Canadian-focused gold producer, operates two high-grade underground assets: Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Quebec.

"We are pleased to share that production from the Presqu'île zone is expected to commence ahead of schedule, advancing timelines originally set out in our mine plans. Incremental ore from Presqu'île is a key component in achieving Kiena's 2026 production guidance and an important step towards delivering on our fill-the-mill strategy. Once fully ramped up, this new zone is expected to deliver between 250 and 400 tonnes per day of additional ore to Kiena's mill," Anthea Bath, Wesdome's president and CEO, commented.

"I would like to thank the Kiena team for their dedication and hard work on securing the mining lease for Presqu'île and in carefully preparing for upcoming mining activities in a disciplined, safe, and responsible manner. This achievement reflects the high quality of teamwork at Kiena and the collaborative relationships we've built with government," Kevin Weston, general manager of Kiena, added.

More information is available at www.Wesdome.com