Quebec phosphate project secures two-year permit extension

Arianne Phosphate (TSX V: DAN; US-OTCQX: DRRSF) has confirmed with the Quebec government that its ministerial decree for the Lac à Paul phosphate project will remain valid for two years while an extension process is underway. The company is advancing this development-stage project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.

The decree extension process allows the authorization to remain valid until a decision is made on the extension request. The minister has up to two years after the initial period expires to make a recommendation to the government. For Arianne, this extends until December 2027. A positive response would grant an extension of up to five years from approval.

The Quebec government initially approved the project's development in December 2015, with a 10-year authorization period. In May 2025, Quebec adopted Bill 81, amending regulations for mining project permits and environmental provisions. Arianne's management began discussing permit extension with the Environment Ministry in 2024 and has submitted several required studies.

"The validity of our permit is a key component for the company and its stakeholders. Further, this extension provides the industry and potential partners with the comfort they need to advance the project's development and address the need for this critical mineral," Raphael Gaudreault, COO of Arianne Phosphate, stated.

Phosphate has gained prominence beyond agriculture due to its use in advanced battery technologies like lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries. Demand for LFP batteries has grown rapidly for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. However, China currently dominates LFP production, representing over 95% of global output.

The US government recently designated phosphate as a critical mineral, joining the EU, Canada, Quebec, and Ontario.

Arianne's Lac à Paul project is currently the only fully permitted, shovel-ready greenfield phosphate project in North America. The company has invested over $100 million and 15 years of work into developing the large greenfield phosphate deposit.

For more information, please visit www.Arianne-inc.com.