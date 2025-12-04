Queclink introduces satellite tracker for high-risk mining operations

Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global IoT device and hardware provider, launched its first satellite-enabled vehicle tracker for mining operations. The company designed the GV75MG SAT unit to operate in harsh environments where cellular networks proved unreliable or nonexistent, delivering advanced security, employee safety, and transportation management solutions.

"Mining businesses face damaging communication gaps and delayed reporting when operating in remote sites beyond cellular coverage, " Chris Diaz, director of business development at Queclink Wireless Solutions, explained.

"Our satellite-enabled telematics device will provide uninterrupted, real-time tracking to help mitigate the impact of efficiency, safety and cost risks. This added control and peace of mind will enable operators to protect and coordinate vehicles, assets and staff, wherever they are."

The GV75MG SAT supported Cat M1/GSM and NTN-IoT communications, providing dual-mode tracking that combined both cellular and satellite networks. BLE connectivity and RS232 support allowed the easy-to-install tracking unit to connect with various Bluetooth beacons, temperature and door sensors, and other peripheral devices for enhanced telemetry and data capture. It also featured an IP67-rated waterproof design and a wide voltage range of DC 9–90V for stable and reliable performance in various operating conditions.

Diaz added, "We are committed to developing the widest range of fleet, asset and video telematics hardware to meet diverse needs of vehicle operators worldwide. The GV75MG SAT will be suitable for various fleet, road transport and shipping applications, building on our proven technology solutions to deliver advanced connectivity and tracking capabilities."

More information is posted at www.QueLink.com.