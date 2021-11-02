Railveyor headed to Ukrainian iron ore mine

Rail-Veyor Technologies Global says that PJSC Sukha Balka, a major Ukrainian mining company, has signed a contract to purchase the Railveyor material […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 2, 2021 At 2:08 pm
Rail-Veyor technology cuts costs and improves safety by automating haulage.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Rail-Veyor Technologies Global says that PJSC Sukha Balka, a major Ukrainian mining company, has signed a contract to purchase the Railveyor material handling system for its Frunze mine. As part of Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih iron ore complex, Sukha Balka has recently attained production of up to 65% iron commercial ore.

Manufacturing of the Railveyor system will begin in 2022 with completion of the first phase in 2023 and completion of the second phase in 2026.

The managing director of Sukha Balka first gained interest in the Railveyor system during a tour of Agnico Eagle's Goldex mine. Although the tour was originally designed for representatives of Sukha Balka to evaluate other mining equipment in use at that site, they were intrigued by the promise of a cost-saving and environmentally friendly haulage system.

After extensive vetting, including a 16-week engineering study undertaken with the participation of SE “UkrNIPII promtechnology” design institute, Rail-Veyor's engineering department and the Sukha Balka chief engineer, the Railveyor system was the chosen technology to bring the material haulage at Sukha Balka's Frunze mine into a more cost-effective and sustainable future.

For more information, visit www.RailVeyor.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Nov 13 2021 - Nov 20 2021
ALTA 2021 Nickel-Cobalt-Copper, Uranium-REE, Gold-PM, In Situ Recovery, Lithium & Battery Technology Conference & Exhibition
Feb 06 2022 - Feb 08 2022
Geo Week
Apr 11 2022 - Apr 13 2022
Global Conference on Environmental Science and Applications (GCEE-2022)
Apr 14 2022 - Apr 16 2022
Untitled“International Conference on Polymer Science and Composite Materials” (ICPSCM-2022)

Related Posts