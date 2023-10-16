Railveyor, Mining Plus to work together on haulage solutions

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 16, 2023 At 2:08 pm
Railveyor’s TrulyAutonomous, energy-efficient, low-emission system is a cleaner alternative to truck haulage. Credit: Rail-Veyor Technologies Global

Rail-Veyor Technologies Global announced that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with Mining Plus, a mining technical consultancy. The agreement will facilitate knowledge sharing between the two companies.

Mining Plus will gain a deeper understanding of Railveyor to conduct more comprehensive and accurate trade-off studies between material haulage methods. Conversely, the agreement provides Railveyor access to subject matter experts in automated material transportation at Mining Plus.

Railveyor is a material haulage solution for the mining industry, checking the boxes of decarbonization, full automation and digital integration – among many other positives. With over 150 mining professionals on staff delivering results to more than 630 clients globally, Mining Plus is well-positioned to share the benefits of Railveyor’s TrulyAutonomous, energy-efficient, low-emission material haulage system to their customers.

“The mining industry can benefit greatly by adopting Railveyor,” says Railveyor executive chair Charles Gillies, “By partnering with Mining Plus, we believe Railveyor will continue to be a compelling material haulage option for projects around the world.”

