Rajant, Epiroc validate use of wireless network on autonomous, semi-autonomous drills

Rajant, the pioneer of kinetic mesh wireless networks, and Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, have announced the successful validation for both semi-autonomous and autonomous drilling.

As part of the validation, best practices guidelines were created to support the deployment of Epiroc drills with Rajant BreadCrumbs. Epiroc has a permanent deployment at their test facility in South Africa to demonstrate semi-autonomous and autonomous drills using Rajant technology.

“Improving the operational safety and productivity of mining operations is the by-product of Rajant kinetic mesh. It is the only industrial wireless network enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and mobility in markets like open pit and underground mining”, says Geoff Smith, EVP of sales and marketing for Rajant.

“Unlike other wireless networks that are dependent on fixed infrastructure, Rajant mobile BreadCrumbs can communicate with each other allowing machines to interconnect which adds additional layers of connectivity and redundancy while Rajant networking software InstaMesh is self-optimizing to overcome the constant environmental changes, data loads, interference, and on-the-move requirements of modern mines,” adds Brian Doffing, Epiroc’s VP of integration.

Rajant unique technology allows customers to scale their autonomous solutions, and it opens the door for all connected mining equipment, not only drills.

For more information, visit Rajant.com or www.epiroc.com.