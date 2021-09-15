Rajant, ESG Solutions team up to capture wireless microseismic data

Rajant Corp., the provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, and ESG Solutions, an industry-leading microseismic solutions provider for the mining, geotechnical, and oil and gas, industries, announced a strategic partnership at MINExpo in Las Vegas earlier this week.

The companies have completed successful testing with Rajant as the backbone for carrying microseismic data to the surface. Underground and open pit mining customers will benefit as both companies start deployment trials in October as the last step in the qualification process.

ESG Solutions installs microseismic systems that rely on sensors (geophones and/or accelerometers) to record digitized seismic waveforms with its Paladin data acquisition units housed in junction boxes. Each unit is accurately time-synchronized across the network for optimum seismic event location determination. Data and system timing signals are currently transmitted to and from the Paladin units via fiberoptic networks.

To reduce initial system costs and ongoing fiber system maintenance and in response to client requests, ESG is creating a wireless system with Rajant. The main hurdle to a wireless microseismic monitoring has been the ability accurately synchronize seismic system timing between Paladin units. Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh overcomes the problem with precision timing protocol (PTP) system timing of 30 microseconds (+/- 10 microseconds) between networked Paladins.

“Together, we have demonstrated in the lab that Rajant and ESG can do seven hops through the Kinetic Mesh and maintain extremely accurate system timing, said ESG’s technical sales advisor Tony Butler. “This system timing accuracy is more than sufficient for the vast majority of microseismic systems installed that use geophones and/or accelerometers.”

Rajant offers a robust, reliable, and redundant alternative to fiber that is easy-to-install and maintain.

Rajant also provides voice and data communication at the working face for mines. Deployed in 230+ of the largest mines globally, Rajant’s fully mobile, autonomous V2X/M2M for underground mining eliminates the struggles of a voice-only leaky feeder with multi-radio high speed connectivity.

