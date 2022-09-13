Rajant, FTP Solutions partner up to advance autonomous mining

Rajant, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, and FTP Solutions, the leader in providing businesses with greater operational intelligence, have partnered to advance autonomous mining. FTP Solutions' integrated management system (IMS) is the defacto management software for autonomous mines globally to oversee their operations, while Rajant offers the most robust network providing machine-to-machine (M2M) communications globally.

“With all of Rajant’s recent autonomous certifications in mining, partnering with FTP Solutions was the next logical step,” states Geoff Smith, EVP sales and marketing at Rajant. “With over 270 mines deployed worldwide, many of which already support autonomous hauling, drilling and dozing, FTP Solutions provides the sitewide operational intelligence to ensure the mines run at peak performance.

"Just like a Rajant network is fast and easy to deploy, the FTP IMS software provides visual insight into a mine’s complete network, so it is easy for any mine manager to see the state of the network at any point in time. And with our recent agreement, FTP Solutions can now offer both the Rajant network as well as their industry-leading IMS software for any new autonomous mine.”

Calvin Snodgrass, COO at FTP Solutions, added, “We have managed Rajant networks for many years. We appreciate the robustness and performance the Rajant network provides, so we are excited to take mines to the next level. With over 40 autonomous mines supported today, being able to deploy Rajant provides additional value to our customers.”

For more information, visit Rajant.com or www.ftpsolutions.com.au.