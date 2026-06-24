RCT helps Canadian nickel mine transition to surface operations

RCT – Powered by Epiroc says its automation technology has helped support the safe transition of a historic Canadian nickel mine from underground to surface mining operations.

The company worked with a mining services contractor at the site to implement automation and communications systems designed to mitigate risks associated with surface work above historic underground workings.

AutoNav Tele system. Credit: RCT

RCT installed its AutoNav Tele system on two Caterpillar D10 dozers and a Caterpillar 992 wheel loader, allowing operators to control the equipment remotely from a dedicated AutoNav cabin rather than from inside the machines.

“Because the earth underground has been mined for some years, it’s important that any work done on the surface is done with care due to the voids,” said Kole Paulin, RCT’s account manager.

RCT also implemented site communications infrastructure and a geofence zone with crest detection designed to prevent vehicles from travelling over the edge of a dam. The company said it also trained site personnel to support ongoing operations.

According to RCT, the project has enabled the mining services company to safely conduct surface mining activities while improving operational efficiency and worker safety in a challenging environment.