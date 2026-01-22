Redpath places $67M order with Sandvik for Cowal gold operations

Sandvik has won a significant order for underground mining equipment from The Redpath Group. The equipment will be deployed at Evolution Mining's Cowal Gold Operations in New South Wales, Australia. The order, valued at approximately SEK 417 million (AUD 67.4 million), was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025. Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing technologies for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries.

The order includes underground load and haul, development and production drilling equipment, featuring a Rhino 100. Redpath will use this equipment to support its underground mining activities at the operation. Sandvik has designed the equipment to deliver high productivity, reliability, and safety in demanding underground conditions. Deliveries will begin mid-2026 and continue into 2027.

Cowal Gold Operations, located in central western New South Wales, Australia, is a long-life gold mining operation comprising both open pit and underground mining activities. It is a key gold-producing operation in the region.

Sandvik Financial Services will provide financing solutions to support Redpath's acquisition of the new fleet. In addition to the equipment, Sandvik will supply digital technology, rock tools, consumables (including raise boring products), parts, components, and related services to support ongoing underground operations.

"This contract represents an important milestone for Redpath at Cowal Gold Operations. Sandvik's underground equipment offering aligns strongly with our operational requirements for this project and we value the collaborative approach Sandvik has taken in supporting its delivery," Gavin Ramage, managing director, Redpath Australia, said.

Sandvik has engineered its underground load and haul and drilling solutions to support efficient mine development while maintaining a strong focus on operator safety, durability, and equipment uptime.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Redpath on this project at Cowal Gold Operations. The order reflects Redpath's continued confidence in Sandvik's underground equipment portfolio and our ability to support complex underground mining operations in Australia. Through close collaboration, we are committed to supporting the successful delivery of this project," Mats Eriksson, president of Sandvik Mining, said.

More information is available at www.Mining.Sandvik/en/ and www.RedpathMining.com/en/