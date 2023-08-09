Reducing hand injuries in mining: Webinar

Hand injuries are a major concern in the mining industry, with both traumatic hand injuries and long-term exposure injuries being common.

However, hand injuries are the most preventable workplace injury across all industries. To address this issue, Superior Glove is hosting a seminar on Aug. 15 with hand safety experts and a panel of mining safety managers to discuss their companies and mining industry best practices to reduce and eliminate hand injuries.

The seminar will cover topics such as the importance of leadership’s commitment to safety, hand safety priority on mine sites, hand safety best practices, and requirements for site minimum glove standards for employees, contractors, suppliers, and visitors.

Speakers include Brian Edwards, a material sciences consultant working for technology companies, mining companies, and suppliers; and Carolina Bonilla, territory manager at Superior Glove with nearly a decade of experience working as an account manager in the industrial vertical.

Panelists include Kevin Watson, C.R.S.P., health and safety regional manager at Agnico Eagle; and Dan Jelinski, C.R.S.P., senior manager of safety systems at Nutrien Potash. This seminar provides an opportunity for those in the mining industry to learn more about how to prevent hand injuries and improve safety on mine sites.

Register for the 60-minute webinar at the Northern Miner.