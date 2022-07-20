Ridgeline launches fluids and lubricants analysis program

Ridgeline, the high-performance lubricant brand of Parkland Corp., has announced the launch of its fluids analysis program for maintenance professionals needing to detect engine problems before they occur.

The Ridgeline fluids analysis program provides a comprehensive analysis of the used oil and fluids ever time the equipment undergoes a changed. This provides critical insight into the performance trends of the equipment, as fluids analysis explains the engine’s performance level over time. Going beyond just oil analysis, Ridgeline also offers coolant, fuel and diesel exhaust fluid analysis – all from a user-friendly app and website – for technicians and job-site managers who are on the go.

“Ridgeline prides itself on offering lubricants and fluids that produce exceptional quality, reliability and high performance for your equipment,” said Tom McClary, director of lubricants and specialty products at Parkland. “The Ridgeline fluids analysis program adds another pillar of reliability to the Ridgeline brand by giving customers a window into their engine and helping keep small maintenance problems small.”

Fluid anallysis customers will ship 120 to 175 ml of the used oil or fluid to the Ridgeline laboratory in a QR code-labeled test tube for the analysis of over 25 analytes to detect wear and contamination and determine fluid condition. The test tube can be tracked and labeled in the app, where results will be shared. Ridgeline’s fluids analysis program delivers a time-sensitive 24- to 48-hour turnaround time and provides a quick and accurate trend analysis explaining the integrity of an engine.

The fluids analysis program has two packages available – base and summit. Pricing is based on equipment needs and varies by geography. The program is an affordable and important asset to any maintenance program, especially when compared to the exorbitant cost of component failure and replacement.

For more information about Ridgeline lubricants, visit www.ridgelinelubricants.com.