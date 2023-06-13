Rio Tinto to bring rail car manufacturing to the Pilbara

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) and Gemco Rail are creating a partnership to bring local iron ore rail car manufacturing and bearing maintenance to […]
By Marilyn Scales June 13, 2023 At 2:10 pm
Rio Tinto operates the largest privately owned rail system in Australia, including the world’s automated trains. Credit: Rio Tinto

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) and Gemco Rail are creating a partnership to bring local iron ore rail car manufacturing and bearing maintenance to the Pilbara region of Australia. Building rail cars in the region is an industry first.

Rio Tinto expects to invest approximately $135.4 million (A$150 million) to buy 100 locally built ore rail cars over six years. The company also agreed to invest in bearing refurbishment for 10 years.

The first 40 cars will be built in Gemco’s existing facility in Forrestfield while an additional plant is built in Karratha. The new plant will play a significant role in the local and Indigenous economies as well as create new jobs. When ore cars are built in Pilbara, 150 truck journeys from there to Perth and about 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide will be eliminated.

Once the new plant is operational at the end of 2024, Gemco expects to build an average of 10 cars per year, replacing cars from Rio Tinto’s existing fleet.

Rio Tinto produces about 325 million tonnes of iron ore in the Pilbara and employs 15,000 people. Details at www.RioTinto.com/operations/australia/pilbara#.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jun 15 2023 - Jun 17 2023
International Summit on Environmental Science and Engineering
Jun 21 2023 - Jun 22 2023
Battery Management Systems 2023
Jul 05 2023 - Jul 06 2023
MOTA
Jul 12 2023 - Jul 13 2023
Mining on Top Africa

Related Posts