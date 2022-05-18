RM showcases two new hybrid crushers, smart app

Sharply rising fuel prices, legal requirements for emissions, expanding your business, and environmental protection – there are many reasons for switching to hybrid machines. As a pioneer in electrification, RM Group has integrated 30 years of expertise into RM hybrid crushers and screens. This is how it works: On RM hybrid crushers, an electric motor drives the crusher rotor. The electric drive compensates for peaks in power demand during operation, allowing the diesel engine to run at a constant speed without fluctuations. The result is a much lower fuel consumption – up to 25% lower, as proven by field data from RM crushers recorded by the new RM XSmart fleet management and condition monitoring tool.

Even if the RM hybrid machine is running on diesel 100% of the time, it saves up to 60% in annual operating costs compared to a hydraulic machine, because in addition to lower fuel consumption, costs for hydraulic oil and servicing are also reduced.

If users combine a hybrid crusher with a hybrid screen, they can achieve fuel savings of up to 30%. Such a combination make it possible to operate purely electric and emission-free. This opens up completely new application possibilities for tunnel construction sites, inside buildings, and in city centres. RM crushers easily comply with the strictest legal requirements in terms of exhaust, dust, and noise emissions.

Effective fleet management with the RM XSMART app

Whether it's fuel consumption, maintenance intervals, throughput, operating hours, or pinpointing the location of RM equipment – RM XSmart is the digital assistant that keeps all this information available at any time using your smartphone, tablet or computer. This RM Group fleet management and condition monitoring tool uses real-time machine data to simplify the everyday work of machine operators, workshop managers, rental fleet managers, deployment co-ordinators and owners.

With just a few clicks, the data can be broken down to a defined time period. Because the operating hours are recorded automatically, it is no longer necessary to manually log hours at regular intervals for invoicing or as proof for the authorities.

More details can be found on www.rubblemaster.com.