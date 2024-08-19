Robust pumping solutions by Habermann

In mining, mineral processing and aggregate operations, Habermann pumps are exposed to extreme wear due to the abrasive nature of the materials they handle. Slurries containing fine and coarse particles, along with corrosive chemicals, pose significant challenges to pump durability. To address this, Habermann offers the KBKT-series centrifugal pumps, designed from highly wear-resistant high chrome steel. These pumps efficiently handle a wide range of solid sizes, ensuring long-lasting performance under the most demanding conditions. Their design includes thick-walled impellers, housings, and wear plates, providing additional protection against wear and tear.

A key aspect of slurry transport in mining is maintaining sufficient flow speed to prevent sedimentation. The speed required depends on factors such as mineral weight, grain size, shape and concentration. For coarse grains, it's crucial that the maximum grain size does not exceed half the pipe diameter, ensuring efficient transport and reducing the risk of blockages.

In the chemical processing stages of mining, pumps must resist corrosion and handle a variety of fluid viscosities and densities. The HPK-series pumps equipped with elastic linings are particularly suited for these tasks, offering both chemical resistance and durability in harsh environments.

In tunnel construction and micro-tunneling, the need for reliable pumping equipment is critical. The company provides the KB- and NPW-series pumps, designed for use in confined spaces and under challenging conditions. These pumps feature low construction heights, wear-resistant materials, and specialized seals, making them ideal for micro-tunneling and pipe jacking applications. Their adaptability to varying discharge nozzle settings enhances their utility in complex underground projects.

The company will be exhibiting at MINExpo this year from September 24-26 in Las Vegas in the west hall at booth 10603.

For more information, visit www.Habermann-Aurum-Pumpen.de.