Rock Tech kicks off exploration program at the Victory project 

3D-model of Rock Tech's proposed lithium refinery. Credit: Rock Tech

Rock Tech Lithium (TSXV: RCK) has launched its exploration campaign at the Victory project in northwestern Ontario.

The program will target two highly prospective previously undrilled pegmatites located about 6 kilometres apart. Rock Tech says the exploration is designed to determine whether the two occurrences form part of a more extensive lithium-bearing system.

The news follows Rock Tech securing an option to acquire 100% of the project in June.

“Four months after signing the option, our geologists and prospectors are on the ground at Victory,” said Mirco Wojnarowicz, Rock Tech’s CEO. “What we see is encouraging: high grades at surface, plenty of unexplored ground and the Trans-Canada-Highway and rail line right next door. This program will provide Rock Tech with independently verified data and drill-ready targets for 2027.

The findings will also help the company assess the project's potential to become a source of lithium for its proposed lithium conversion plant in Red Rock, Ont. Located about 900 kilometres northwest of Toronto, the converter would produce about 30,000 tonnes of lithium annually, according to a recent estimate.

“Victory's geological characteristics and proximity to infrastructure make it a compelling fit for Rock Tech's integrated lithium supply chain model,” added Cameron Andrews, Rock Tech’s general manager. “This program is a first step toward developing Victory as an additional source of Ontario lithium for our proposed Red Rock Converter.”

Rock Tech is continuing work on a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the converter. The DFS was launched in June and is expected to be finalized in Dec. 2026.

The company expects construction to begin in mid-2027, with first production starting in 2029.