RPMGlobal expands cloud offering with launch of RaaS product

RPMGlobal has launched another software-as-a-service (SaaS) product offering that provides mining companies with the capability to undertake mine reserve calculations in a cloud environment. Called reserving-as-a-service (RaaS), the new software follows the success of haulage-as-a-service (HaaS).

Users can upload block models and multi-stage pit designs in a variety of formats directly to the cloud. After providing some basic information such as material definitions, bench configuration and desired block size, the service will split the designs into mining shapes, returning a 3D solid of each block and a detailed breakdown of the reserves those shapes contain. RaaS leverages the powerful reserve modelling capability within RPMGlobal’s Reserver product which has become the industry standard for estimating resources over the last 20 years.

RaaS takes the resource intensive estimating process and places it in a cloud environment, leveraging the power of cloud computing and making it accessible from anywhere. It can be deployed in either a secure public or private cloud infrastructure.

Commenting on the commitment to expand its cloud offerings, RPMGlobal chief executive officer Richard Mathews said he envisioned a wide array of applications that will benefit from being able to calculate reserves in a cloud environment. “The real power of our cloud-based services such as RaaS, is that they can scale themselves based on real-time computing demand, allowing complex reserving calculations to be solved in a fraction of the time a traditional desktop application would require. The move to the cloud is really changing ways we are able to solve complex problems.

“Modern mining operations require applications and platforms that can speak natively with cloud applications and their environments to achieve a holistic understanding of their digital mining data and that is what we are enabling at RPMGlobal,” he said.

Mathews said the future of RPMGlobal’s innovative software products was as SaaS applications. As the suite of cloud-based and SaaS solutions continues to grow so does the library of microservices underpinning the software. Microservices form part of a cloud native architectural approach where a single application is made up of many independently deployable smaller components.

Learn more at RPMGlobal.com.