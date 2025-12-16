Sagamok Anishnawbek and KGHM pave way for Victoria Mine

Sagamok Anishinawbek First Nation and KGHM International have finalized an impact and benefit agreement for the Victoria Mine project. This agreement culminates years of collaboration between the two parties, which began with the signing of an advanced exploration agreement in 2014.

The new agreement aims to provide stability for KGHM's mining operations while offering substantial economic and development opportunities for the Sagamok Anishinawbek First Nation throughout the mine's lifecycle, from start-up to closure.

KGHM International plans to develop Victoria Mine as an underground copper and nickel operation. The project is expected to have a 14-year lifespan and could begin operations within approximately one year.

The Victoria project is located in Sudbury, Ontario, about 35 km west of the city centre. The mine site is situated within the ancestral territories of multiple First Nations, including Sagamok Anishnawbek, Attikameksheng Anishnawbek, and Whitefish River First Nation. These communities are all signatories to the Robinson Huron Treaty of 1850.

According to KGHM's official website, the deposit was discovered in 1888 and has seen intermittent exploration over the years. KGHM acquired the project in 2010 as part of its purchase of QuadraFNX Mining.

The Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines reports that the Victoria project has estimated resources of 14.5 million tonnes grading 2.5% copper, 2.5% nickel, and 7.6 g/t total precious metals. The project is expected to create approximately 200 direct jobs during operation.

Environmental assessments for the project have been completed, with the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency concluding in 2019 that the project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account.

This agreement between KGHM and Sagamok Anishinawbek First Nation represents a significant step in the development of the Victoria Mine, in an attempt to balance economic opportunities with respect for Indigenous rights and environmental considerations.