Sandvik adds RH700 cluster hammer to ITH drilling lineup

The new Tundo RH700 cluster hammer. Credit: Sandvik

Sandvik has announced its new Tundo RH700 cluster hammer unit to improve in-the-hole (ITH) production rig utilization and increase drilling productivity.

The unit is intended for use in applications requiring shorter hole depths and faster setup. According to the company, it was designed as a smaller-scale option alongside Sandvik’s existing raise‑bore slot hole systems.

The complete modular tool system uses three 15-centimetre (6-inch) hammers operating together as a single cluster unit. It is compatible with Sandvik’s DU300 and DU400-series ITH rigs and is equipped with three optimized 20-centimetre (8‑inch) bits for push and pull drilling. Interchangeable lower pilot extensions provide support for drilling in high‑angle holes and in uneven backwall or floor conditions.

“Three hammers operating as one cluster unit deliver faster drilling performance while helping customers maximize rig utilization and simplify maintenance,” said Corey Flannagan, the product line manager at Sandvik.

The company said the modular design and quick-change hammer bodies are designed to simplify maintenance and reduce downtime.

Cluster hammers are specialized drilling tools designed to break through rock faster, straighter and in a more energy efficient manner. They are key to underground mining operations worldwide.