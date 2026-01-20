Sandvik and Vale collaborate on large-scale autonomous drilling project

Sandvik has secured a significant order from Vale Base Metals for their copper operations in Brazil. The agreement includes the provision of 16 surface drills equipped with AutoMine readiness. The order comprises nine Sandvik DR416i rotary blasthole drill rigs and seven Leopard DI650i down-the-hole (DTH) drill rigs, along with multi-year service and rock tools supply contracts.

The company began delivering the Sandvik DR416i rotary rigs in the fourth quarter of 2025, with deliveries scheduled to continue until the second quarter of 2027. The DI650i rigs will be delivered in two phases, with four units in 2026 and the remaining three in 2029.

Both rig models are designed for high-performance drilling operations. The DR416i is capable of rotary drilling from 269.9 to 406.4 millimeters, while the Leopard DI650i covers hole diameters from 115 to 203 millimeters.

Sandvik's AutoMine Autonomous package, included in the order, represents the most advanced level of automation. It enables fully autonomous operation of the surface drilling fleet from a remote-control room, enhancing safety, productivity, and fleet utilization.

The equipment will be deployed at Vale's Salobo and Sossego operations in Pará, Brazil. Sossego, inaugurated in 2004, was Vale's first copper operation, while Salobo holds Brazil's largest copper mineral reserve.

Mats Eriksson, president of mining at Sandvik, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the company's ability to deliver comprehensive surface solutions. He noted that Sandvik's relationship with Vale Base Metals began in 2021 with an initial DR416i trial at the Sossego mine.

This order marks a significant expansion of Sandvik's surface mining equipment presence in Vale's Brazilian copper operations, showcasing the company's technological capabilities and its growing partnership with a major mining corporation.

More information can be obtained at www.Mining.Sandvik/en/