Sandvik becomes global distribution partner for Sleipner.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is becoming a global distribution partner for Sleipner, a leading provider of innovative mobility technology. The strategic collaboration between two industry leaders aims to improve customer success by offering integrated solutions that boost productivity and reduce operational costs. Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions – renowned for its surface drill rigs – and Sleipner – a pioneer in mobility technologies for heavy machinery – are creating a strategic partnership to offer customers with comprehensive packages combining drill rigs with lowbed trailers. The goal of the partnership is to combine the strengths of both companies to deliver increased efficiency, sustainability and satisfaction to mining customers.

Petri Virrankoski, president of Surface Drilling at Sandvik, said: “This partnership with Sleipner allows us to offer even more complete solutions for our customers. This also aligns perfectly with Sandvik’s sustainability strategy by helping us reduce emissions caused by the use of our machinery, where the biggest share of emissions in our value chain is produced, while increasing productivity.”

Sandvik customers will now the opportunity to purchase Sleipner's mobility technology alongside Sandvik's surface drill rigs as a complete package. Sandvik Financial Services will offer flexible financing options, allowing customers to take advantage of Sandvik Finance on bundle deals. The opportunities provided by the partnership are available worldwide, except for Canada.

Jukka Koponen, CEO of Sleipner, said: “Sandvik is a natural choice for a global distribution partner for Sleipner, due to the synergies our combined solutions offer. We are confident that Sandvik’s customers will benefit greatly from our mobility solutions. We are on a common mission to make mining more sustainable and improve customers’ competitiveness.”

The combined expertise of Sandvik and Sleipner will bring numerous benefits to customers, particularly operators that spend a lot of time moving their equipment. By utilizing Sleipner's mobility solutions with Sandvik's advanced drill rigs, customers can expect to spend less time tramming, drastically increasing the uptime of their drills.

More information is posted at www.Sandvik.com and www.Sleipner.com.