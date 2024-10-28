Sandvik, Boliden Kevitsa jointly test battery-electric surface drill rig

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Boliden's Kevitsa mine have signed a collaboration agreement to test and develop Sandvik's battery-electric concept surface drill rig to gain real-world data on its operation and performance.

Boliden Kevitsa, a multi-metal open pit mine in Sodankylä, northern Finland, is known for efforts to minimize environmental impact while maximizing the energy efficiency of the operation. The mine invests constantly in automation, electrification, and remote-control systems, all features of the Sandvik battery-electric concept surface drill rig.

The modern infrastructure at Kevitsa makes it an ideal field-testingSlab for the new concept drill rig, which Sandvik introduced in November 2023. The lessons learned jointly during the testing period will be used to further develop the concept machine. The harsh Arctic conditions and Kevitsa’s strict mining standards will ensure a demanding trial environment for the concept rig’s productivity, safety and sustainability features.

The battery-electric concept surface drill rig combines the flexibility of battery operation with the endurance of a power cable. The battery pack, which lasts for up to one hour of drilling or up to seven hours of tramming, is primarily intended for tramming and drilling individual holes, while the bulk of production relies on more than 180 meters of tethered cable.

In addition to increased freedom of movement and flexibility, the benefits of battery operation also include higher utilization rates because the rig can immediately start drilling at a new location while the cable is still being set up. The more manageable tether, thanks to its simple setup with automatic tightening and smaller cable diameter, serves to make the cable operation as effortless as possible.

For further information, contact Lauri Laihanen, VP R&D surface drilling at Lauri.Laihanen@Sandvik.com.