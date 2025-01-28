Sandvik electrifies its entire intelligent rotary blasthole drill range

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions announced it is now offering electric versions of its entire range of next generation intelligent rotary blasthole drills.

The company has stated the following tools are now offered in electric versions: Sandvik DR410iE, Sandvik DR411iE, Sandvik DR412iE, Sandvik DR413iE and Sandvik DR416iE. All these drills now comprise an intelligent electric rotary range covering hole diameters from 152 to 406 millimetres (6 to 16 inches).

Nellaiappan Subbiah, product manager for rotary drills at Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions said, “Sandvik iE-series drill rigs use the same modular platform as our diesel-powered rotary rigs but with the added environmental benefits of electrification “We now also offer customers the ability to convert a diesel-powered unit to a fully electrified version in the field. These innovative drills deliver superior performance, reliability, and sustainability in the most demanding mining conditions.

Powered by robust electric power groups that meet the demands of high-altitude applications, Sandvik iE drill rigs boast a sophisticated electric system that incorporates a soft starter to help reduce impact on the mine's power grid, preventing disruptions to other equipment. The multi-voltage and multi-frequency electric motors offer outstanding flexibility, while the optional cable reels ensure ample capacity for connecting to the mine substation.

Drill operators will appreciate the familiar and intuitive DRi control system. This common system, featured across all Sandvik i-series rotary drills, provides consistent operating experience, and simplifies operator training.

For hard rock mining formations, Sandvik iE drills are equipped with a heavy-duty feed system. This hydraulic motor or cylinder-driven chain feed system. This delivers superior pulldown force and increased weight on bit, resulting in significantly faster penetration rates.

Nellaiappan Subbiah added, "Sandvik iE-series drill rigs represent a significant leap forward in electric blasthole drill technology and provide rotary drilling customers a seamless transition option from diesel to electric.”

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading, and hauling, tunneling, ground support and quarrying. More information is posted on www.Home.Sandvik.com.