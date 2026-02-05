Sandvik expands Finnish operations with new Tampere investment

Sandvik announced its continued long-term commitment to Finland with a new investment to expand its operations in Tampere. The company will invest approximately EUR 15 million in extending the main building at its Tampere site, supporting operational development, competitiveness, and future growth.

The expansion will create multi-purpose work and development spaces to support production and innovation. Construction will start in late 2026, with completion expected by 2028. The project will support potential future recruitment and will also provide work for a significant number of contractors, construction professionals, and design and architectural firms.

“A major part of Sandvik’s mining business related to the development and production of drilling equipment is located in Tampere, which is a strategically important hub for us. Tampere offers a strong competence base and excellent conditions to develop competitive solutions for the mining industry. Investments like this support our ability to meet customer expectations and strengthen our position in global competition," Mats Eriksson, president of business area mining and managing director of Sandvik’s companies in Finland, said.

The new extension is part of Sandvik’s broader investment program in Tampere and Finland in recent years. In 2025, Sandvik hired around 300 new employees in Finland, the majority in Tampere, further reinforcing the region’s role in the company’s global operations.

In June 2025, Sandvik opened a new surface drilling production line in Tampere to strengthen its surface drilling business and respond to growing customer demand. Additionally, Sandvik has established a dedicated surface drilling test area for developing and testing future technologies.

The Sandvik Surface Test Pit, located about 40 km from Tampere, supports advances in electrification, automation, and digitalization in surface drilling. In October 2025, Sandvik also launched the DataDrive’31 technology program. This EUR 80 million investment aims to accelerate the digital transformation of mining through data-driven research and product development. In November 2025, the President of the Republic of Finland honored Sandvik as a long-standing investor for the country.

More information is posted at www.Mining.Sandvik/en/