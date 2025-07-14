Sandvik, Glencore expand safety partnership with Newtrax collision-avoidance technology

Credit: Sandvik

Sandvik Mining and Glencore International AG are expanding their partnership to include the Newtrax OEM-agnostic proximity detection and collision avoidance technology, as part of Glencore’s broader goal to enhance underground mine safety.

The new agreement enables Sandvik to deploy its OEM-agnostic Newtrax Collision Avoidance Safety System and Mining Data Platform (MDP) across Glencore’s mixed underground equipment fleet. Implementation of these solutions on Sandvik and third-party equipment is already underway at Glencore’s Kamoto Copper operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and at the Raglan nickel mine in Quebec.

The Newtrax product offers a scalable, OEM-agnostic safety and data solution designed to meet the evolving needs of modern underground mining operations. The system supports multiple levels of protection, from proximity detection systems to fully automated collision avoidance systems and integrates seamlessly with the Newtrax MDP. This powerful combination supports mines, regardless of their digital maturity, to enhance safety, gain real-time operational insights and drive productivity across mixed equipment fleets.

“Glencore is committed to incorporating technologies that can help create a workplace free from fatalities and injuries,” said Mark Davis, CEO Copper Africa at Glencore. “The integration of Newtrax systems reflects our focus on safety and innovation at all levels of our global operations.”

The expanded partnership builds on an existing agreement covering Sandvik equipment, parts, and tooling. With the addition of Newtrax safety solutions, both companies say they are advancing their shared goal of zero harm in mining environments.

“We appreciate Glencore’s continued partnership and trust,” said David Hallett, vice-president of automation at Sandvik Mining. “Their decision to implement our Newtrax safety solutions is a strong vote of confidence in our technology and purpose. At Sandvik, we don’t just talk about safety — we deliver it.”