Sandvik improves underground bolting safety with new pumpable resin system

Sandvik is raising the bar for underground safety and efficiency with new ground support options for its Sandvik DD422i and Sandvik DD422iE dual controls jumbo development drills. The company’s innovative designs are ideal for deep mining, block caving and rehabilitation works.

The latest pumpable resin system, featuring mineral bolt technology from Sandvik ground support, now supports three bolt types: Resin grouted rebar bolts – maximized productivity at lowest unit cost, Versabolt – adding great energy absorption for dynamic ground support, and DSI hollow bar and self-drilling bolts – post grouting installation for highest level of productivity and safety, even in difficult ground.

Anssi Kouhia, product manager for ground support at Sandvik, said: “With the new pumpable resin package for dual controls, we are not just improving bolt installation—we are transforming it. It is faster, safer and more consistent, giving operators full control and confidence underground.”

The system includes bolt loading from a safer area, fast and mechanized resin injection via the operator display and enhanced safety features such as boom movement prevention, access protection and clear status indicators.

Simon Morrissey, product manager for underground drilling at Sandvik, commented: “This is a step-change in ground support—safe, efficient and seamlessly integrated with our dual controls concept.”

