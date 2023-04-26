Sandvik introduces Flexible Safety Zone feature for AutoMine  

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has introduced Flexible Safety Zone, a new feature for its AutoMine underground system for autonomous mining operations.

The new feature is designed to improve productivity and increase flexibility by enabling alternating safety zone states between autonomous and manual operation. Autonomous mining equipment can operate continuously in the automated area while allowing for intersections with manual equipment. This capability makes it possible for manual equipment to cross automated equipment routes and share dump or load points.

Manual operators can request access to a shared area using a variety of actuators at the access barriers. Once acknowledged by the supervisory AutoMine system and autonomous vehicles have cleared the area, access is granted, and manual vehicles can enter safely. This procedure ensures the safety of all operators and equipment while allowing for more flexible setups.

“Our new technology will increase the flexibility between manual and automated equipment by allowing manual operators to request access to a shared area,” said Jouni Koppanen, product line manager automation, Sandvik. “This request is designed to prevent automated equipment from entering the shared area while manual equipment occupies it. In addition, this flexibility will further enhance customer productivity and allow for continuous operation of both automated and manual equipment,” added Koppanen.

For more information, visit www.Home.Sandvik.