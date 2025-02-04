Sandvik introduces latest drill and blast software to optimize excavation

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions – a division of the prominent Sandvik Group – has introduced the iSURE Geo, the latest in iSURE drill and blast software from the tech company. Sandvik has optimized this new model for development drilling work. Miners will be enabled to optimize the mining excavation process through geological data with this new capability.

The tech developer designed the new iSURE Geo for use with Sandvik’s -series development and tunneling drills. iSURE Geo delivers real-time onboard analysis of the rock mass using informa­tion gathered from the drilling data.

Sandvik stated the iSURE Geo offers a user-friendly solution to optimize the excavation process, anticipate potential challenges and improve safety through accurate geological information. It delivers improved understanding of the local geological environment for optimized underground development mining and tunneling operations.

iSURE Geo takes full advantage of the drilling data through a rig-integra­ted onboard calculation and utilizes extrapolation, visualization and export of data to produce geological mapping information. iSURE Geo can assist to identify weakness zones requiring rock reinforcement, optimize the use of explosives, plan the optimal location for stope openings, reduce over- and underbreak, and provide comprehensive reporting.

The iSURE Geo was used to validate the existing rock mass condition data during field testing at Agnico Eagle’s Kittilä mine in northern Finland. Sandvik took the precision of geological information to the next level through the creation of detailed three-dimensional imagery of the rock conditions and geological properties of the area.

Alexandra Heller, a structural geologist with Agnico Eagle commented, “Sandvik iSURE Geo provided us with valuable additional information on the mine geology; the precision was astonishing. iSURE Geo information is important for mine infrastructure development as well, serving both production and safety aspects.”

More information is posted on Mining Equipment, Parts & Services (rocktechnology.sandvik).